Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Short Interest Up 28.8% in March

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,400 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the February 29th total of 497,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
ACP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,669. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average is $6.60. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $7.17.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.67%.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
