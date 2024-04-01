Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 537,632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 807,796 shares.The stock last traded at $24.00 and had previously closed at $23.81.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.30.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.