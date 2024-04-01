ABCMETA (META) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16.87

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $456,658.70 and approximately $16.87 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00007664 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00014711 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00023254 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001716 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00014215 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,712.76 or 0.99908604 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000093 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.15 or 0.00140669 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000459 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $14.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

