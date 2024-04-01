ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Short Interest Update

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the February 29th total of 328,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
ABC-Mart,Inc. Price Performance
AMKYF remained flat at $19.01 during trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.53. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $19.01.
