Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,300 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the February 29th total of 260,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 424.7 days.

AALBF traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $47.85. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.31. Aalberts has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $47.85.

About Aalberts

Aalberts N.V. engineers mission-critical technologies. It operates in two segments: Building Technology and Industrial Technology. The Building Technology segment develops, manufactures, and monitors hydronic flow control systems for heating and cooling to enhance the energy efficiency; and develops, designs, and manufactures integrated piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas flows in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in eco-friendly buildings and industrial niches.

