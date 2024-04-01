9,735 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Purchased by Snider Financial Group

Snider Financial Group bought a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 64,405.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,544 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in American Water Works by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,062,000 after acquiring an additional 528,070 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 7,752.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 483,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,803,000 after acquiring an additional 477,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AWK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AWK traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.94. The company had a trading volume of 266,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,740. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.25 and a 52 week high of $153.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

