9,168 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Bought by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Weaver Consulting Group owned 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $37.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.75 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

