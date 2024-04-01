54,136 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Bought by Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,191,000. Fiserv accounts for approximately 2.6% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $200,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.21.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.8 %

FI stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $158.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,865,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,503. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.62 and a 200 day moving average of $132.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

