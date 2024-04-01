4J Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,262 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

4J Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,493,000 after buying an additional 9,059,409 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,588,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $259,275,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $246,963,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,282,561 shares. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.36.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

