4J Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

4J Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.59.

Arista Networks Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:ANET traded up $9.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $299.75. 1,588,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,596. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.68 and a 1-year high of $307.74.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $97,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $97,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,084 shares of company stock valued at $86,554,611. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

