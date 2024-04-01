4J Wealth Management LLC Has $339,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 10,745 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 37,877 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,231,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 9,852 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BTIG Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $280.22. 2,408,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.