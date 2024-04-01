4J Wealth Management LLC Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

4J Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in General Electric by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 23,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.54.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,834,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,073,046. General Electric has a 12 month low of $93.47 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

