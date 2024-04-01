4,934 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Bought by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
BND stock opened at $72.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.45 and a 200-day moving average of $71.51. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
