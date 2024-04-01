4,315 Shares in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Purchased by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 459.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,992 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,879. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.60. 744,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,750. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $56.05 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on EXAS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.31.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

