3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Price Up 3.5%

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.82 and last traded at $91.80. Approximately 4,743,063 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 5,090,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

3M Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.82 and its 200 day moving average is $97.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $3,855,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 49.7% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $11,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

