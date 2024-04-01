3,980 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Purchased by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $189.57. 479,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,144,790. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $173.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

