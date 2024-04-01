27,800 Shares in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Acquired by FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000. New Oriental Education & Technology Group makes up 0.4% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 582,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,739,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 158,968 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 193,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 125,599 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,990 shares during the last quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $87.42. The stock had a trading volume of 822,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,750. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 0.49. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.70 and a 52-week high of $98.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $869.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.01 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 7.97%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on EDU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Featured Articles

