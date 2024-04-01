24,250 Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Purchased by Durante & Waters LLC

Durante & Waters LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Durante & Waters LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,097. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $39.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.34.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

