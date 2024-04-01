23,383 Shares in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Purchased by Cobblestone Asset Management LLC

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. iShares Global Energy ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Global Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,501,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,959,000 after purchasing an additional 20,818 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,129,000 after buying an additional 322,683 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,137,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,363,000 after purchasing an additional 618,512 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 600,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,767,000 after acquiring an additional 54,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 598,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,708,000 after buying an additional 92,421 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IXC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.90. The company had a trading volume of 84,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,717. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.07.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.