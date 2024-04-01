15,428 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Acquired by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.74. 392,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,105,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.96. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $100.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

