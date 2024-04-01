14,656 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Bought by StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IJJ traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.40. The stock had a trading volume of 72,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,950. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.37. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $118.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

