Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01. Zovio has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36.
About Zovio
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zovio
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.