Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.21. 3,395,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,011,072. The firm has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.03.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.33.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

