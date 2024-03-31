Zcash (ZEC) Price Up 4.9% This Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $30.60 or 0.00043295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zcash has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $499.62 million and $56.92 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00070839 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00021229 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

