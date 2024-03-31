Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Yelp by 18.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,496,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $103,789,000 after purchasing an additional 384,566 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Yelp by 2,219.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 168,559 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 161,291 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Yelp during the third quarter worth approximately $976,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Yelp by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,505 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $21,942,000 after purchasing an additional 301,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,141,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,141,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,750 shares of company stock worth $620,830 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP opened at $39.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.81. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.53 and a 12-month high of $48.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Yelp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $342.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YELP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

