Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYUP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYUP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.
Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:HYUP traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.16. 11 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.02. Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $37.99 and a 12 month high of $41.24.
Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile
