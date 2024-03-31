XOMA Co. (XOMAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 2nd

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd.
XOMA Price Performance
XOMAP stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805. XOMA has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12.
XOMA Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than XOMA
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.