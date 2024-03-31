XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Plans $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd.
XOMA Stock Down 0.2 %
XOMAP stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.34. The company had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.12. XOMA has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $25.98.
