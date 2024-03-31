Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIOW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Xenetic Biosciences Price Performance

XBIOW stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. Xenetic Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $23.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.91.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on advancing XCART, a personalized chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The company engages in the development of biologic drugs and therapeutics. It advances cell-based therapeutics targeting the B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient's malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

