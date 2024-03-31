X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1987 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYLB traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,100. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.82. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $35.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYLB. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,049,000 after acquiring an additional 942,023 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 447.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 251,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 205,318 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 400.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 173,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 138,849 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 150,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 13,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,196,000.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

