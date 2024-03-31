X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1987 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYLB traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.71. 2,265,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,100. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.82. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $35.83.

Get X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,049,000 after purchasing an additional 942,023 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 447.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 251,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after buying an additional 205,318 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 400.3% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 173,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,849 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 150,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,196,000.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.