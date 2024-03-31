X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2774 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SHYL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,100. X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF by 627.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 120,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 104,169 shares during the period.

X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (SHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 0 to 5 years remaining to maturity. SHYL was launched on Jan 10, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

