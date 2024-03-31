X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:ZTAX)

X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTAX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF Price Performance
ZTAX traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $27.20. The company had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 543. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.56. X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $28.26.
About X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF
