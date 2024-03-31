WT Asset Management Ltd Sells 117,960 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

WT Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,740 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 117,960 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 5.5% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. WT Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $44,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total value of $374,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total transaction of $295,594.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,993,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total value of $374,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,504,435 shares of company stock valued at $703,629,367 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on META

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $8.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $485.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,212,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,960,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.54 and a fifty-two week high of $523.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $469.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.