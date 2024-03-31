WOW-token (WOW) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.77

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $221.43 million and approximately $4.77 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02214289 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $4.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

