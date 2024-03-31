Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases 53 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $613.94. 309,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $332.13 and a one year high of $617.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $560.30 and its 200 day moving average is $491.12.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MLM

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,357,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.