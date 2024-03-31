Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases 42 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of URI stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $721.11. 440,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,551. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.15 and a 12-month high of $732.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $666.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $546.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.9 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $793.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on URI

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.