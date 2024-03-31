Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $792,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS GSUS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.78. 451,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.38 and a 200-day moving average of $64.37.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

