Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $387,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 98.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GNR traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $57.93. 2,218,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,950. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average is $54.85. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $59.31.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

