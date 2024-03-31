Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $264,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,033.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 69,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.58. 2,621,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.34. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

