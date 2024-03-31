Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,544,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,449,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,819,000 after purchasing an additional 651,690 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 853.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,047,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,737,000 after buying an additional 937,988 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 384,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 256.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 376,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after buying an additional 270,509 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA AOR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.67. 84,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.03. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $47.56 and a 1 year high of $55.74.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

