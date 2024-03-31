Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,170,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,847,000 after purchasing an additional 28,499 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,940,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,490,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,232,000 after purchasing an additional 63,793 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.81. 715,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,537. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.26. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $187.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

