Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGXU. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGXU traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $25.78. 362,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,323. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $25.85.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.