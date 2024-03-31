Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 33,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,214,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,957,000 after buying an additional 100,374 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 100,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 34,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS PJUL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,391 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.69.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

