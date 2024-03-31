Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 353 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,778.00.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $148.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.76. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $190.02.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

