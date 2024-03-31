Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $4.70 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $301.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.97. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $187.31 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $292.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.71, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $4,521,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,041,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,259,490.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $4,521,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,041,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,259,490.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.58, for a total transaction of $2,585,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,478,857.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 901,258 shares of company stock valued at $256,569,563 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

