Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.17.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $104.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.46. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $58.12 and a 1 year high of $105.29.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

