Windward (LON:WNWD) PT Raised to GBX 137 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Windward (LON:WNWD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 135 ($1.71) to GBX 137 ($1.73) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Windward Stock Performance
Shares of LON:WNWD opened at GBX 110 ($1.39) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 110.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 86.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £97.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,375.00 and a beta of 0.64. Windward has a 52-week low of GBX 33 ($0.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 125 ($1.58).
About Windward
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Windward
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Windward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.