Windward (LON:WNWD) PT Raised to GBX 137 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Windward (LON:WNWD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 135 ($1.71) to GBX 137 ($1.73) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Windward Stock Performance

Shares of LON:WNWD opened at GBX 110 ($1.39) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 110.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 86.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £97.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,375.00 and a beta of 0.64. Windward has a 52-week low of GBX 33 ($0.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 125 ($1.58).

Get Windward alerts:

About Windward

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Windward Ltd. operates as a predictive intelligence company in Israel and internationally. It fuses artificial intelligence (AI) and maritime expertise to digitalize the maritime industry. The company's AI-powered software solution provides real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions, a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem, and its impact on safety, security, finance, and business.

Receive News & Ratings for Windward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.