Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Announces Dividend of $0.77

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.7685 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Wilmar International’s previous dividend of $0.39.

Wilmar International Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of WLMIY traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293. Wilmar International has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $32.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

