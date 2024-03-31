Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 878.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.3% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,591.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,591.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total transaction of $685,732.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,185,328.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,329 shares of company stock worth $10,729,906 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of WSM traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $317.53. 846,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,990. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $319.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.08.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WSM. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSM

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.