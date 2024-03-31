Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 878.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.3% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma
In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,591.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,591.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total transaction of $685,732.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,185,328.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,329 shares of company stock worth $10,729,906 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.1 %
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on WSM. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.31.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSM
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Williams-Sonoma
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.